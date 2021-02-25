COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 806 new cases on Wednesday and 17 more deaths. One previously reported death is no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 284,472 confirmed cases and 10,346 people have died.

There are 655 people in hospital (a decrease of 25), including 130 in intensive care (an increase of 10).

8,807 doses of vaccine were administered on Tuesday. A total of 376,910 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

Quebecers born in 1936 or earlier are now able to reserve their spot for a COVID-19 vaccine, and in some parts of the province, they can even get their shot later today.

When the province unveiled its plans to inoculate the general population, it said vaccinations would begin as of next Monday. However, the regional health board for Laval is ready to go, and has appointment slots beginning at noon.

People can reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine as of this morning. through the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine or by phone at 1-877-644-4545.

The government will allow some exceptions, and some people who were born after 1936 will be able to get vaccinated during this stage of the campaign.

Quebec is also expected to make pediatric procedural masks mandatory in elementary schools in red zones after March break.

Health Minister Christian Dubé Public Health Director Horacio Arruda are scheduled to speak at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.

