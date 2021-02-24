COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Province to rely on community organizations to make sure eligible seniors sign up
- Quebec reported 739 new cases on Tuesday and 13 more deaths. One previously reported death is no longer attributed to COVID-19.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 283,666 confirmed cases and 10,330 people have died.
- There are 680 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 120 in intensive care (an increase of three).
- 10,209 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday. A total of 365,978 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
Quebecers born in 1936 or earlier can reserve their spot for a COVID-19 vaccine starting tomorrow, and they can get their shot as early as next week.
They can reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine starting tomorrow through the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine or by phone at 1-877-644-4545.
The government will make exceptions for some people who were born after 1936.
Questions about the vaccines' accessibility are mounting, however.
Many seniors with mobility issues may have a hard time getting to a vaccination centre. The government expects to work with community organizations to make sure as many eligible seniors as possible sign up for the shot, and get the assistance they need.
"But the idea is they have to leave their homes to come get the vaccine, because unfortunately, we can't bring the vaccines to them, for the moment," said Health Minister Christian Dubé.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
-
Elderly Quebecers are looking forward to COVID-19 vaccine, but they have questions they want answered.
-
Here's where returning Quebecers will have to quarantine, on their own dime.
-
Provincial modelling says Quebec can cope with coronavirus variants if people follow the rules.
- Liberal MNA, who was at National Assembly last week, tests positive for COVID-19.
-
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.