COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 739 new cases on Tuesday and 13 more deaths. One previously reported death is no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 283,666 confirmed cases and 10,330 people have died.

There are 680 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 120 in intensive care (an increase of three).

10,209 doses of vaccine were administered on Monday. A total of 365,978 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

Quebecers born in 1936 or earlier can reserve their spot for a COVID-19 vaccine starting tomorrow, and they can get their shot as early as next week.

They can reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine starting tomorrow through the online portal quebec.ca/covid vaccine or by phone at 1-877-644-4545.

The government will make exceptions for some people who were born after 1936.

Questions about the vaccines' accessibility are mounting, however.

Many seniors with mobility issues may have a hard time getting to a vaccination centre. The government expects to work with community organizations to make sure as many eligible seniors as possible sign up for the shot, and get the assistance they need.

"But the idea is they have to leave their homes to come get the vaccine, because unfortunately, we can't bring the vaccines to them, for the moment," said Health Minister Christian Dubé.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

Out of the Dark: Small steps CBC News Montreal Video 0:59 Every day it seems like there's something new to worry about. How are you supposed to cope with all this uncertainty? 0:59

Top COVID-19 stories today