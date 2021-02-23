COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
- Quebec reported 805 new cases on Monday and 11 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 282,927 confirmed cases and 10,318 people have died.
- There are 689 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 117 in intensive care (a decrease of two).
- 7,396 doses of vaccine were administered Sunday. A total of 353,894 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
Quebecers who are 80 and up, as well as seniors between ages 70 and 79 who live in the Montreal region will soon receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The province's vaccination campaign will shift to the general population, starting next week, Radio-Canada has learned.
The premier is expected to provide details during this afternoon's news conference from the Olympic Stadium.
The Big O will serve as a massive COVID-19 vaccination site once the province begins administering shots to the general population..
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
