COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

New travel rules in effect, several Quebec schools shut down amid variant concerns
- Quebec reported 666 new cases on Sunday and 15 deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 282,122 confirmed cases and 10,307 people have died.
- There are 686 people in hospital (a decrease of 14), including 119 in intensive care (a decrease of one).
- 13,020 doses of vaccine were administered. A total of 344,900 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
- Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.
As efforts continue to contain the spread of variants of the COVID-19 virus in Quebec and across the country, new federal travel guidelines go into effect today and several Quebec schools have shut down because of possible variant cases.
Starting this morning, most air passengers returning to Canada now have to take a mandatory COVID-19 test when landing, and will have to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense while they wait for the results.
Meanwhile, at least four schools in Quebec are taking precautionary measures because of suspected variant cases in their facilities.
On Sunday, public health authorities closed Fontainebleau elementary school in Blainville, north of Montreal. The regional public health authority said tests had shown the possible presence of variants in two positive cases in an outbreak at the school.
This came just days after public health authorities in Quebec City shut down Marguerite d'Youville elementary school, where they suspected cases of the variant might be circulating.
École des Grands-Êtres in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough also shut its doors until after March break because of a suspected variant case, and in Laval, Saint-Maxime high school is closing some of its classrooms until March 7.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
