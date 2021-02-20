COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 666 new cases on Sunday and 15 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 282,122 confirmed cases and 10,307 people have died.

There are 686 people in hospital (a decrease of 14), including 119 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

13,020 doses of vaccine were administered. A total of 344,900 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

As efforts continue to contain the spread of variants of the COVID-19 virus in Quebec and across the country, new federal travel guidelines go into effect today and several Quebec schools have shut down because of possible variant cases.

Starting this morning, most air passengers returning to Canada now have to take a mandatory COVID-19 test when landing, and will have to quarantine in a hotel at their own expense while they wait for the results.

Meanwhile, at least four schools in Quebec are taking precautionary measures because of suspected variant cases in their facilities.

On Sunday, public health authorities closed Fontainebleau elementary school in Blainville, north of Montreal. The regional public health authority said tests had shown the possible presence of variants in two positive cases in an outbreak at the school.

This came just days after public health authorities in Quebec City shut down Marguerite d'Youville elementary school, where they suspected cases of the variant might be circulating.

École des Grands-Êtres in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough also shut its doors until after March break because of a suspected variant case, and in Laval, Saint-Maxime high school is closing some of its classrooms until March 7.

