COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Province to enlist the help of pharmacists with vaccination campaign this spring
- Quebec reported 815 new cases on Friday and 11 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 286,145 confirmed cases and 10,372 people have died.
- There are 620 people in hospital (a decrease of 13), including 119 in intensive care (a decrease of three).
- 12,038 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday. A total of 400,540 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
As COVID-19 vaccination sites open across Quebec, the province is hoping to administer 12 million doses by the beginning of September. To reach that goal, the government is turning to the private sector for help.
On Wednesday, the province signed a deal in principle to allow pharmacists to inject people, as early as mid-March or as late as mid-April, depending on deliveries.
So far, 1,500 pharmacies have signaled their desire to participate and there are 3,000 registered pharmacists in Quebec who would be able to do administer the vaccine.
In the meantime, Montreal is expanding it's vaccination program to include members of the general public aged 80 and over. The city's campaign is set to get underway Monday.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Your questions answered about Quebec's vaccination campaign.
- Why AstraZeneca vaccine approval in Canada may open more doors.
- Second Opinion: Why we need to rethink COVID-19 risk as the weather warms up.
- Quebec movie theatres are now allowed to reopen, but not all of them will.
- Hotel pools to remain closed in red zones during Quebec's March break.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.