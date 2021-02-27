COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 815 new cases on Friday and 11 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 286,145 confirmed cases and 10,372 people have died.

There are 620 people in hospital (a decrease of 13), including 119 in intensive care (a decrease of three).

12,038 doses of vaccine were administered on Wednesday. A total of 400,540 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

As COVID-19 vaccination sites open across Quebec, the province is hoping to administer 12 million doses by the beginning of September. To reach that goal, the government is turning to the private sector for help.

On Wednesday, the province signed a deal in principle to allow pharmacists to inject people, as early as mid-March or as late as mid-April, depending on deliveries.

So far, 1,500 pharmacies have signaled their desire to participate and there are 3,000 registered pharmacists in Quebec who would be able to do administer the vaccine.

In the meantime, Montreal is expanding it's vaccination program to include members of the general public aged 80 and over. The city's campaign is set to get underway Monday.

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

Out of the Dark: Small steps CBC News Montreal 0:59 Young people are often expected to be the most resilient. That can make it tricky to know what to do if you’re having a hard time. 0:59

Top COVID-19 stories today