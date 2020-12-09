COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 1,564 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 more deaths on Tuesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 154,740 confirmed cases and 7,313 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 835 people in hospital (an increase of 17) including 114 in intensive care (an increase of nine).

There are more than 800 COVID patients being treated in the province's hospitals, and more are expected in the coming week as the daily number of infections continues to hover well above 1,000.

Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday he is watching the situation in the province closely and isn't ruling out the possibility of implementing further restrictions if necessary.

For now, Quebec is once again cutting back on non-urgent surgeries and procedures to free up beds and staff for the expected influx of COVID-19 patients, but experts say these delays could lead to long-term consequences.

"We're afraid that people's conditions might deteriorate, probably will deteriorate over time. And other people will not be able to get a diagnosis early enough," said Dr. Arsène Basmadjian, head of Quebec's association of cardiologists.

Vaccine doses are expected to start rolling out in Quebec on Monday. If all goes as planned, more than half a million Quebecers could be vaccinated by the end of March.

Patients in CHSLDs, which accounted for the vast majority of deaths related to COVID-19, will be the first to get the Pfizer vaccine in the province.

But many questions remain about the enormous undertaking ahead, and how it could shape the year to come.

