COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
More than 7,200 Quebecers have died due to COVID-19, according to provincial data
- Quebec reported 1,577 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths on Monday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 153,176 confirmed cases and 7,277 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 818 people in hospital (an increase of 40), including 105 in intensive care (an increase of three).
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Quebec's COVID-19 vaccination plan is beginning to take shape, but the province's health minister is urging Quebecers to respect public health guidelines and not let their guard down.
Vaccinations are expected to begin next Monday with the arrival of the first 4,000 doses from Pfizer. For the Pfizer vaccine to work, a person must receive two doses.
Residents in long-term care homes and health-care workers will be the first to receive the doses.
"The best gift I could give to my mother, your grandmother, our parents, is to make sure they can have the vaccine in January, February and March," Dubé said, referring to the fact that the vaccine does not cure the coronavirus. "If we're not careful, they might not be there in 2021."
More than 7,200 people have died in Quebec due to COVID-19, according to provincial data. The province has also reported over 1,500 positive cases a day over the past three days, including more than 2,000 on Saturday.
The next batch of vaccines will arrive in the province between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4, which Dubé said would allow for the vaccination of between 22,000 and 28,000 people.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec experts call for 'circuit-breaker' lockdown as coronavirus spreads.
- Quebec hospitals are being ordered to scale back surgeries due to surge in COVID-19 cases.
- The pandemic is taking a toll on Quebec's collective mental health. Here's what you can do about it.
- Quebec cancels plan to allow Christmas gatherings as COVID-19 surges.
- How Quebec is finally using rapid testing to screen for COVID-19.
- How COVID-19 vaccines are being approved in Canada.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.