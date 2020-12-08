COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 1,577 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths on Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 153,176 confirmed cases and 7,277 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 818 people in hospital (an increase of 40), including 105 in intensive care (an increase of three).

Quebec's COVID-19 vaccination plan is beginning to take shape, but the province's health minister is urging Quebecers to respect public health guidelines and not let their guard down.

Vaccinations are expected to begin next Monday with the arrival of the first 4,000 doses from Pfizer. For the Pfizer vaccine to work, a person must receive two doses.

Residents in long-term care homes and health-care workers will be the first to receive the doses.

"The best gift I could give to my mother, your grandmother, our parents, is to make sure they can have the vaccine in January, February and March," Dubé said, referring to the fact that the vaccine does not cure the coronavirus. "If we're not careful, they might not be there in 2021."

More than 7,200 people have died in Quebec due to COVID-19, according to provincial data. The province has also reported over 1,500 positive cases a day over the past three days, including more than 2,000 on Saturday.

The next batch of vaccines will arrive in the province between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4, which Dubé said would allow for the vaccination of between 22,000 and 28,000 people.

