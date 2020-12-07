COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday
Weekend's high numbers related to increase in workplaces, schools, health ministry says
- Quebec reported 1,691 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths on Sunday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 151,599 confirmed cases and 7,255 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 778 people in hospital (an increase of 24), including 102 in intensive care (an increase of six).
Quebec is set to announce more about its vaccine plans today.
Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to hold a news conference with details about who will get inoculated first.
The province had a record-setting weekend for COVID-19 cases, with the highest single-day total since the pandemic started Saturday — more than 2,000 cases, and nearly 1,700 new cases Sunday.
While that number included a backlog of confirmed cases from the previous day, the broader trend suggests the virus is spreading more widely.
In an email, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry said the surge can be explained by an increase in community transmission as well as outbreaks in schools, workplaces and in some long-term care homes.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
