COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 1,691 new cases of COVID-19 and 24 more deaths on Sunday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 151,599 confirmed cases and 7,255 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 778 people in hospital (an increase of 24), including 102 in intensive care (an increase of six).

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Quebec is set to announce more about its vaccine plans today.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to hold a news conference with details about who will get inoculated first.

The province had a record-setting weekend for COVID-19 cases, with the highest single-day total since the pandemic started Saturday — more than 2,000 cases, and nearly 1,700 new cases Sunday.

While that number included a backlog of confirmed cases from the previous day, the broader trend suggests the virus is spreading more widely.

In an email, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry said the surge can be explained by an increase in community transmission as well as outbreaks in schools, workplaces and in some long-term care homes.

