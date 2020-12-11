COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 1,842 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 more deaths on Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 158,310 confirmed cases and 7,382 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 848 people in hospital (an increase of four) including 113 in intensive care (a decrease of eight).

Final preparations are underway before Quebec begins its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

The Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte Saint-Luc and the Saint-Antoine CHSLD in Quebec City will be the first two long-term care facilities to receive the The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Maimonides has reached out to residents and their families, asking for vaccination consent forms to be filled out and returned as soon as possible, according to a spokesperson for the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal,

The most recent COVID-19 report included the highest single-day total of confirmed infections for the Montreal region — 648 cases, more than a third of the province's total.

