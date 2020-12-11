COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Quebec's premier will provide an update at 1 p.m. You can watch it here.
- Quebec reported 1,842 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 more deaths on Thursday.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 158,310 confirmed cases and 7,382 people have died. Here's a guide to the numbers.
- There are 848 people in hospital (an increase of four) including 113 in intensive care (a decrease of eight).
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
Final preparations are underway before Quebec begins its COVID-19 vaccination campaign.
The Maimonides Geriatric Centre in Côte Saint-Luc and the Saint-Antoine CHSLD in Quebec City will be the first two long-term care facilities to receive the The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
Maimonides has reached out to residents and their families, asking for vaccination consent forms to be filled out and returned as soon as possible, according to a spokesperson for the CIUSSS du Centre-Ouest-de-l'Île-de-Montréal,
The most recent COVID-19 report included the highest single-day total of confirmed infections for the Montreal region — 648 cases, more than a third of the province's total.
