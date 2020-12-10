COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 1,728 new cases of COVID-19 and 37 more deaths on Wednesday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 156,468 confirmed cases and 7,349 people have died. One death has been removed from the total because the person didn't end up having COVID. Here's a guide to the numbers.

There are 844 people in hospital (an increase of nine) including 121 in intensive care (an increase of seven).

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Quebec's public health director has admitted that the government's decision to shut down restaurant dining rooms earlier this fall went against public health's advice.

On Wednesday, Opposition MNAs spent hours grilling Dr. Horacio Arruda regarding the province's COVID-19 response. It was his first appearance before the National Assembly's parliamentary committee since the start of the pandemic.

"We had recommended that they could potentially stay open," Arruda said in reference to restaurant dining rooms. "When it comes to the approach and the perception of banning gatherings in homes while leaving zones where there are gatherings, the government made a different decision."

Restaurant dining rooms have been shut down in the Montreal, Quebec City, and Chaudière-Appalaches regions since Oct. 1.

Arruda said he would have preferred to keep them open to family bubbles.

The province isn't keen on imposing further restrictions for now, but Premier François Legault says police will be issuing more fines to those who flout COVID-19 health and safety rules in the coming days.

The first batch of Pfizer's vaccine is expected to start rolling out in Quebec early next week, after it was approved by Health Canada on Wednesday. If all goes as planned, more than half a million Quebecers could be vaccinated by the end of March.

Montreal's public health director, Dr. Mylène Drouin, will provide an update at 1:30 p.m. You can watch it here.

Top COVID-19 stories today

What we know about Quebec's vaccine plans and what it means for 2021.

Postponing medical procedures to make room for COVID patients comes at a cost, doctors warn.

Maimonides, struggling to contain COVID-19, prepares to receive first doses of vaccine in Quebec.

Head of Quebec's vaccination campaign stepping down for health reasons.