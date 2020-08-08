COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 108 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60,241 confirmed cases and 5,687 people have died.

There are 152 people in hospital (a decrease of 13), including 19 in intensive care (unchanged since Wednesday). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

The province is on the cusp of a second wave of COVID-19, and Quebecers need to make sure they don't let down their guard, says Quebec public health director Dr. Horacio Arruda.

In a press conference, Arruda and Montreal Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin said although Quebecers are currently out of confinement, people need to be vigilant to avoid a second lockdown..

Arruda compared the situation to being out on parole, one misstep away from being locked up again.

Even if Quebecers stay vigilant, Arruda said there will be future outbreaks, especially in contexts like schools, which are slated to reopen as usual in the fall.

Top COVID-19 stories today