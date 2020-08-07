COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, and Montreal health authorities will provide an update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. today.
- Quebec reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60,133 confirmed cases and 5,687 people have died.
- There are 165 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 19 in intensive care (unchanged since Wednesday). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, and Montreal Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the city this afternoon.
The news conference is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.
Montreal has 29,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far and 3,447 deaths.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
