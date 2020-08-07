COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday

Quebec reported 133 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Thursday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60,133 confirmed cases and 5,687 people have died.

There are 165 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 19 in intensive care (unchanged since Wednesday). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, and Montreal Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the city this afternoon.

The news conference is set to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Montreal has 29,095 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far and 3,447 deaths.

