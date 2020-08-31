COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths that occurred before Aug. 28 on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 62,352 confirmed cases and 5,758 people have died.

There are 116 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 16 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

A long-term care residence in the Eastern Townships has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among staff and residents for several days, with regional public health officials announcing Sunday that two more employees have been diagnosed.

That brings the total to four employees and five residents with confirmed cases at the CHSLD de Lambton, a town about 80 kilometres northeast of Sherbrooke, Que. It is the worst outbreak to occur in a CHSLD in the region since the start of the pandemic.

