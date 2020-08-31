COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Eastern Townships CHSLD dealing with outbreak among staff, residents
- Quebec reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths that occurred before Aug. 28 on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 62,352 confirmed cases and 5,758 people have died.
- There are 116 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 16 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
A long-term care residence in the Eastern Townships has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among staff and residents for several days, with regional public health officials announcing Sunday that two more employees have been diagnosed.
That brings the total to four employees and five residents with confirmed cases at the CHSLD de Lambton, a town about 80 kilometres northeast of Sherbrooke, Que. It is the worst outbreak to occur in a CHSLD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
- Tens of thousands of students enrolled in Quebec's English school boards return to class today.
- Staff shortages at Lakeshore's ER are a "critical" problem ahead of the second wave, union says.
- Mobile COVID-19 testing is a key part of stopping flare-ups in Quebec's regions.
- Quebec has reduced the self-isolation period to 10 days for COVID-19 patients who no longer have symptoms.
- VIDEO | What happens if there's a larger outbreak at school?
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
