Skip to Main Content
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Montreal·The Latest

COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

A long-term care residence in the Eastern Townships has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among staff and residents for several days.

Eastern Townships CHSLD dealing with outbreak among staff, residents

CBC News ·
Grade 1 teacher Heidi Dimou arranges desks in preparation for the new school year at Willingdon Elementary School in Montreal last week. Classes resume at most schools in the English system in Quebec on Monday. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
  • Quebec reported 120 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths that occurred before Aug. 28 on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 62,352 confirmed cases and 5,758 people have died.
  • There are 116 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 16 in intensive care (a decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
  • CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
  • Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

A long-term care residence in the Eastern Townships has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak among staff and residents for several days, with regional public health officials announcing Sunday that two more employees have been diagnosed.

That brings the total to four employees and five residents with confirmed cases at the CHSLD de Lambton, a town about 80 kilometres northeast of Sherbrooke, Que. It is the worst outbreak to occur in a CHSLD in the region since the start of the pandemic.

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose. 

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic. 

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now