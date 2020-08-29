COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 62,154 confirmed cases and 5,750 people have died.

There are 117 people in hospital (an increase of two), including 17 in intensive care (an increase of two). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

On only the second day back in class for thousands of Quebec students, problems at several schools — including a temporary shutdown and more than a dozen teachers in quarantine — served to illustrate the challenges ahead.

At Polyvalente Deux-Montagnes in the Lower Laurentians, students in grades 9 and 10 were told to stay home Friday after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the second staff member to catch the disease.

The school also placed roughly 20 more teachers in preventive isolation.

In Montreal's Ahuntsic neighbourhood, Sophie-Barat high school sent a letter to parents saying it would shut down on Monday and Tuesday to get better organized and ensure classes are held under "optimal conditions."

And in a reversal from what was announced a day earlier, Premier François Legault said sports and art activities will be allowed to resume between class groups after all, but only if there are no major outbreaks in schools by Sept. 14.

