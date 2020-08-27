COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Thousands of Quebec students head back to school today
- Quebec reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Wednesday. The government says 40 of those cases are currently being reevaluated because of possible contamination in the laboratory however. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,945 confirmed cases and 5,747 people have died.
- There are 110 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 12 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
- Health Minister Christian Dubé and Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe will provide an update on COVID-19 safety measures for Quebec daycares at 11 a.m.
Today marks the start of classes for thousands of students in Quebec's French schools— the first time Montreal students head back to school since the pandemic shut them down last spring.
According to the Centre de services scolaire de Montréal (CSSDM), a total of 77,500 pre-school, elementary school and high school students will return to classrooms this morning.
As outlined in the government's regulations announced earlier this summer, students aged 10 years or older are required to wear masks on school buses and when circulating outside of classrooms. Younger students are not required to wear masks, but they are allowed to do so.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- For many Quebec teachers, unanswered questions punctuate an already uncertain time.
- Hundreds of Quebec teachers express confusion, anxiety and dissatisfaction with government as schools reopen.
- Mobile testing clinic coming to Sherbrooke neighbourhood after spike in COVID-19 cases.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.