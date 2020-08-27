COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Wednesday. The government says 40 of those cases are currently being reevaluated because of possible contamination in the laboratory however. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 61,945 confirmed cases and 5,747 people have died.

There are 110 people in hospital (a decrease of eight), including 12 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Family Minister Mathieu Lacombe will provide an update on COVID-19 safety measures for Quebec daycares at 11 a.m.

Today marks the start of classes for thousands of students in Quebec's French schools— the first time Montreal students head back to school since the pandemic shut them down last spring.

According to the Centre de services scolaire de Montréal (CSSDM), a total of 77,500 pre-school, elementary school and high school students will return to classrooms this morning.

As outlined in the government's regulations announced earlier this summer, students aged 10 years or older are required to wear masks on school buses and when circulating outside of classrooms. Younger students are not required to wear masks, but they are allowed to do so.

