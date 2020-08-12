COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday

Quebec reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 and one death Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60,718 confirmed cases and 5,697 people have died.

There are 151 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 21 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.

CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.

Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced major revisions to the government's strategy for mitigating the risks of returning to school earlier this week.

The new plans include mandatory masks in common areas of the school for students in grade 5 and up and does away with the idea of classroom "bubbles."

While the new plan addresses many of the major concerns of health experts, there are some notable holes they hope will be addressed in subsequent revisions, including questions surrounding classroom sizes and layouts.

Top COVID-19 stories today