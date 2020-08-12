COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Some health experts satisfied with revised back-to-school plans but questions still remain
- Quebec reported 91 new cases of COVID-19 and one death Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 60,718 confirmed cases and 5,697 people have died.
- There are 151 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 21 in intensive care (no change). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced major revisions to the government's strategy for mitigating the risks of returning to school earlier this week.
The new plans include mandatory masks in common areas of the school for students in grade 5 and up and does away with the idea of classroom "bubbles."
While the new plan addresses many of the major concerns of health experts, there are some notable holes they hope will be addressed in subsequent revisions, including questions surrounding classroom sizes and layouts.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
