COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 305 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 378,462 confirmed cases and 11,240 people have died.

There are 60 people in hospital (an increase of 2), including 16 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

45,797 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,303,577 doses administered in Quebec (an adjustment to data has impacted the total number of doses)

84 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 70 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

As Quebecers await details about the province's vaccine passport, various groups are expressing concern over how such a system will work.

On Thursday, Premier François Legault said a passport regime is necessary given the rising case numbers in Quebec and the prospect of more hospitalizations and deaths.

Concerns about the vaccine passport include data security and how it will be enforced.

On Thursday, Quebec reported a sharp increase in new cases. The more than 300 new cases included 72 suspected cases that were still under investigation in Montreal.

Until last week, the number of new cases was consistently below 100.

Many public health experts say the passport system is necessary, given the threat of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Vaccine deliveries slowing down

The Health Ministry announced earlier this week that a delivery of 585,000 Pfizer doses this week will likely be the last to be distributed to vaccination clinics. That will be enough for several weeks of shots for those who are not yet fully inoculated.

The province will receive just over 500,000 Pfizer doses next week and plans to hold onto to them, keeping them in storage for stragglers or people who need third doses. No other deliveries are planned at this time but that could change, depending on the epidemiological situation.

Vaccination clinic at Bill-Durnan Arena to close

As of Aug. 29, the CIUSSS will halt mass vaccination services at the Bill-Durnan Arena in Côtes-des-Neiges.



Parc Extension's new walk-in and on-appointment vaccination site on 7101 avenue du Parc will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m, according to Montreal's health authority in the west end, the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal.

The new location and the vaccination site in Décarie Square will remain open throughout September.

