COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 184 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 378,157 confirmed cases and 11,240 people have died (one death has now been attributed to other causes).

There are 58 people in hospital (unchanged from yesterday), including 18 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

47 478 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,256,183 doses administered in Quebec (an adjustment to data has impacted the total number of doses)

84 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 68 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

Quebecers should expect new public health restrictions in the coming days as COVID-19 cases in the province increase.



After meeting with the province's public health director on Wednesday, Premier François Legault said in a tweet that rising COVID-19 cases were "worrisome."

Until last week, the number of new cases were consistently below 100.

The situation is especially worrisome in Trois-Rivières, which has the highest rate of active cases, leading the government to raise the possibility of bringing in vaccine passports there.

Vaccine deliveries slowing down

The Health Ministry announced today that a delivery of 585,000 Pfizer doses this week will likely be the last to be distributed to vaccination clinics. That will be enough for several weeks of shots for those who are not yet fully inoculated.

The province will receive just over 500,000 Pfizer doses next week and plans to hold onto to them, keeping them in storage for stragglers or people who need third doses. No other deliveries are planned at this time but that could change, depending on the epidemiological situation.

Vaccination clinic at Bill-Durnan Arena to close

As of Aug. 29, the CIUSSS will halt mass vaccination services at the Bill-Durnan Arena in Côtes-des-Neiges.



Parc Extension's new walk-in and on-appointment vaccination site on 7101 avenue du Parc will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m, Montreal's health authority in the west end, the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal.

The new location and the vaccination site in Décarie Square will remain open throughout September.

Positivity rate highest since May

Quebec's public health institute recorded 175 new cases Tuesday — the second-highest number of new daily cases reported in more than a month.

The province saw its highest COVID-19 positivity rate since last May on Sunday, with the number climbing to 1.4 per cent.

While the number of cases in Quebec remains low compared to the peak of the third wave, Dr. Donald Vinh, an infectious diseases specialist at the McGill University Health Centre, says the current trends are concerning as they show "there is still ongoing community transmission."



Vinh said the concern lies in the future, as schools and university classes resume in late August and September.

"If it's already increased when we are in the 'safe' outdoors," he said, "what's going to happen when we're in the indoors?"

Meanwhile, health officials in the United States are sounding the alarm over the rapid spread of the delta variant which is described as extremely contagious, even among vaccinated people.

Restrictions eased

The province has loosened a few more COVID-19 restrictions this week.

Bars and restaurants are now officially allowed to serve alcohol until 1 a.m.— one hour longer than what was previously allowed.

Stadiums, venues and festivals can welcome 15,000 spectators outdoors, up from 5,000.

