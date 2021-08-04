COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 175 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 377,973 confirmed cases and 11,241 people have died.

There are 58 people in hospital (a decrease of three), including 18 in intensive care (an increase of one).

49,283 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,206,846 doses administered in Quebec (an adjustment to data has impacted the total number of doses)

84 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 68 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.

A new walk-in and on-appointment vaccination site is opening in Parc Extension today.

The new site will be open as of 10 a.m. and will offer vaccinations everyday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m, Montreal's health authority in the west end, the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal, said in a news release.

This comes after the CIUSSS closed the Parc-Extension CLSC and Université de Montréal MIL vaccination sites in recent days.

As of Aug. 29, the CIUSSS will halt mass vaccination services at the Bill-Durnan Arena in Côtes-des-Neiges.

Vaccination clinics at Décarie Square and 7101 avenue du Parc will remain open throughout September.

Positivity rate highest since May

Quebec's public health institute recorded 175 new cases Tuesday — the second-highest number of new daily cases reported in more than a month.

The province saw its highest COVID-19 positivity rate since last May on Sunday, with the number climbing to 1.4 per cent.

While the number of cases in Quebec remains low compared to the peak of the third wave, Dr. Donald Vinh, an infectious diseases specialist at the McGill University Health Centre, says the current trends are concerning as they show "there is still ongoing community transmission."



Vinh said the concern lies in the future, as schools and university classes resume in late August and September.

"If it's already increased when we are in the 'safe' outdoors," he said, "what's going to happen when we're in the indoors?"

Meanwhile, health officials in the United States are sounding the alarm over the rapid spread of the delta variant which is described as extremely contagious, even among vaccinated people.

Restrictions eased

The province has loosened a few more COVID-19 restrictions this week.

Bars and restaurants are now officially allowed to serve alcohol until 1 a.m.— one hour longer than what was previously allowed.

Stadiums, venues and festivals can welcome 15,000 spectators outdoors, up from 5,000.

Top COVID-19 stories