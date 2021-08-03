COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
Province avoiding surplus of unused vaccines, expert sounds alarm over 'ongoing community transmission'
- Quebec reported 154 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday (501 new cases since the last update) and no new deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 377,798 confirmed cases and 11,241 people have died.
- There are 61 people in hospital (an increase of one since the last update), including 17 in intensive care (no change).
- 38,247 doses of vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours for a total of 11,330,968 doses administered in Quebec.
- 84 per cent of the eligible population in the province (age 12 and up) have received one dose of vaccine, and 68 per cent have received two doses.
COVID-19 data is no longer updated by Quebec's Health Ministry on weekends or on public holidays.
The province says it is taking steps to avoid having a surplus of unused COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The Health ministry says it has put a stop to new deliveries of doses of the AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines.
So far it has returned more than 106,000 doses of AstraZeneca and 1.8 million doses of Moderna to the Federal government.
As of Monday, 84 per cent of eligible Quebecers (aged 12 and older) have received one vaccine dose, and 68 per cent are fully vaccinated.
Positivity rate highest since May
The province saw its highest COVID-19 positivity rate since last May on Sunday, with the number climbing to 1.4 per cent.
While the number of cases in Quebec remains low compared to the peak of the third wave,Dr. Donald Vinh, an infectious diseases specialist at the McGill University Health Centre, says the current trends are concerning as they show "there is still ongoing community transmission."
Vinh said the concern lies in the future, as schools and university classes resume in late August and September.
"If it's already increased when we are in the 'safe' outdoors," he said, "what's going to happen when we're in the indoors?"
Meanwhile, health officials in the United States are sounding the alarm over the rapid spread of the delta variant which is described as extremely contagious, even among vaccinated people.
Restrictions eased
The province has loosened a few more COVID-19 restrictions this week.
Bars and restaurants are now officially allowed to serve alcohol until 1 a.m.— one hour longer than what was previously allowed.
Stadiums, venues and festivals can welcome 15,000 spectators outdoors, up from 5,000.
