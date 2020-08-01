COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 59,312 confirmed cases and 5,674 people have died.

There are 189 people in hospital (a decrease of 19), including 15 in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

New Brunswick will welcome visitors from two Quebec border regions who pre-register for day trips only, starting Saturday.

Residents of Avignon Regional County Municipality, which borders Restigouche County and includes Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix, and of Témiscouata Regional County Municipality, which borders Madawaska County will be able to cross into the province without having to self-isolate, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said Thursday.

The travel bubble expansion applies only to those regions and not the rest of Quebec, he told reporters during a news conference in Fredericton.

Opening up to any other areas or the rest of Canada won't be considered for at least two weeks, until he sees how the minor Quebec bubble is working, he said.

