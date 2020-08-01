COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
New Brunswick expands bubble to two Quebec regions starting Saturday
- Quebec reported 164 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 59,312 confirmed cases and 5,674 people have died.
- There are 189 people in hospital (a decrease of 19), including 15 in intensive care (a decrease of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.
- CBC Montreal is collecting stories from Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19. If you would like to share your experience, please get in touch.
- Having trouble keeping track of what has reopened? Consult our list.
New Brunswick will welcome visitors from two Quebec border regions who pre-register for day trips only, starting Saturday.
Residents of Avignon Regional County Municipality, which borders Restigouche County and includes Listuguj First Nation and Pointe-à-la-Croix, and of Témiscouata Regional County Municipality, which borders Madawaska County will be able to cross into the province without having to self-isolate, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said Thursday.
The travel bubble expansion applies only to those regions and not the rest of Quebec, he told reporters during a news conference in Fredericton.
Opening up to any other areas or the rest of Canada won't be considered for at least two weeks, until he sees how the minor Quebec bubble is working, he said.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- No masks for students, for now: Quebec says it's sticking to its plan.
- Unusually quiet summer for Old Quebec as tourists avoid cities for nature.
- Nunavik schools to reopen starting at the end of August.
- When will life return to normal? Montreal health experts offer their best guesses.
- Health authorities dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak at a Boucherville, Que., day camp say they have now identified 19 secondary cases.
- The 2nd wave is coming. Here's what public health experts say we should expect.
- Getting a COVID-19 test to see family or friends? Good intentions come with risks, experts warn.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.