COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 1,609 new cases on Thursday and nine more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 321,411 confirmed cases and 10,718 people have died.

There are 566 people in hospital (an increase of 23), including 132 in intensive care (an increase of nine).

47,769 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,685,046 since Dec. 14.

There are only a few days left before the overnight curfew in Montreal and Laval is moved up from 9:30 to 8 p.m.

The new curfew kicks in on Sunday night.

Premier François Legault says the caseload in Montreal and Laval has remained stable, but he also says a surge in cases is inevitable and the earlier curfew will help mitigate it.

Elsewhere in Quebec, the province is extending emergency measures in several municipalities until April 19.

Restaurant dining rooms, gyms, hairdressers and other non-essential businesses will remain closed in Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau as well as towns in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. The curfew in those places is also set at 8 p.m.

Chronically ill, essential workers eligible for vaccine

As of today, school staff, daycare workers, police, prison guards and other essential workers who work in Montreal will be able to make appointments on the Clic-Santé website, while people age 60 and younger who have high-risk chronic illnesses and receive treatments or consult their doctors in hospitals will be vaccinated as of Monday.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said in a tweet that 69,148 vaccine doses were administered Thursday, by far a record number for the province. Dubé said more than 16,000 of those shots were of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, which have been made available at nearly two dozen walk-in clinics across the province.

The Health Ministry issued a document Thursday clarifying what qualifies as a chronic illness or underlying condition.

Since yesterday, Quebecers over the age of 55 were also eligible to get the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine without having to schedule an appointment.

New mask rules

Also as of yesterday, people who work indoors will have to wear a procedure mask virtually at all times while on the job, including when they are sitting at their desks.

The province's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) issued the directive based on the threat of COVID-19 variants. The only exceptions are situations where masks jeopardize a person's health and safety, or their ability to learn because someone's lips are covered.

Even with masks, the CNESST is urging workplaces to make sure a two-metre distance between employees is maintained.

Travel restrictions

Quebec also moved to limit travel to and from the regions less affected by COVID-19. As of today, most people living in orange and red zones are prohibited from travelling to yellow and green zones and face fines if they don't comply.

There are eight specific exceptions, including people travelling for medical reasons, commercial transportation, and people who need to take care of a primary or secondary residence.

Five regions are currently in green or yellow zones, including Nunavik, the Cree territories of James bay, the North Shore, northern Quebec, and the Gaspé-Magdalen Islands.

