COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
The premier will speak at 5 p.m. You can watch it here or on CBC Montreal's Facebook page
- Quebec reported 1,270 new cases on Wednesday and eight more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 319,802 confirmed cases and 10,709 people have died.
- There are 543 people in hospital (an increase of 29), including 123 in intensive care (an increase of two).
- 43,631 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,636,310 since Dec. 14.
Premier François Legault will speak at 5 p.m. today, just days before the emergency measures in three cities could be lifted.
Since April 1, schools, restaurant dining rooms, gyms hairdressers and other non-essential businesses in Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau are closed. The overnight curfew has also kicked in earlier — 8 p.m. instead of 9:30 p.m.
As of Monday, similar restrictions were also applied to several municipalities in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.
Starting today, people who work indoors will have to wear a procedure mask virtually at all times while on the job, including when they are sitting at their desks.
The province's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) issued the directive based on the threat of COVID-19 variants. The only exceptions are situations where masks jeopardize a person's health and safety, or their ability to learn because someone's lips are covered.
Even with masks, the CNESST is urging workplaces to make sure a two-metre distance between employees is maintained.
On Wednesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced plans to make the vaccine available to those with chronic illnesses as well as those with at-risk jobs.
School staff, daycare workers, police, prison guards and other essential workers who work in Montreal will be able to make appointments on the Clic-Santé website as of Friday, while people age 60 and younger who have high-risk chronic illnesses and receive treatments or consult their doctors in hospitals will be vaccinated as of Monday.
The minister also said that Quebecers over the age of 55 will be eligible to receive the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine starting Thursday, without having to schedule an appointment.
Also, as of today, fitness centres in the province's red zones are closed. Those in and around Montreal had been reopened less than three weeks ago.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Province pulls the plug on Montreal gyms after only 12 days, but experts say it had to be done.
- Authorities are struggling to get rural Quebec residents to follow public health rules.
- COVID-19 shots for school? What needs to happen to get kids in Canada immunized.
- What's behind Quebec's targeted approach to the 3rd wave, and could it work?
- VIDEO | Essential but forgotten? Youth who toil in grocery stores, cafés and restaurants feel the strain.
- Residents in Quebec's COVID-19 hot spots were caught off guard by new restrictions.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?