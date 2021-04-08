COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 1,270 new cases on Wednesday and eight more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 319,802 confirmed cases and 10,709 people have died.

There are 543 people in hospital (an increase of 29), including 123 in intensive care (an increase of two).

43,631 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,636,310 since Dec. 14.

Premier François Legault will speak at 5 p.m. today, just days before the emergency measures in three cities could be lifted.

Since April 1, schools, restaurant dining rooms, gyms hairdressers and other non-essential businesses in Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau are closed. The overnight curfew has also kicked in earlier — 8 p.m. instead of 9:30 p.m.

As of Monday, similar restrictions were also applied to several municipalities in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

Starting today, people who work indoors will have to wear a procedure mask virtually at all times while on the job, including when they are sitting at their desks.

The province's workplace health and safety board (CNESST) issued the directive based on the threat of COVID-19 variants. The only exceptions are situations where masks jeopardize a person's health and safety, or their ability to learn because someone's lips are covered.

Even with masks, the CNESST is urging workplaces to make sure a two-metre distance between employees is maintained.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced plans to make the vaccine available to those with chronic illnesses as well as those with at-risk jobs.

School staff, daycare workers, police, prison guards and other essential workers who work in Montreal will be able to make appointments on the Clic-Santé website as of Friday, while people age 60 and younger who have high-risk chronic illnesses and receive treatments or consult their doctors in hospitals will be vaccinated as of Monday.

The minister also said that Quebecers over the age of 55 will be eligible to receive the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine starting Thursday, without having to schedule an appointment.

Also, as of today, fitness centres in the province's red zones are closed. Those in and around Montreal had been reopened less than three weeks ago.

