COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Health Minister Dubé to speak at 11 a.m., Montreal's public health director at 1:30 p.m.
- Quebec reported 1,168 new cases on Tuesday and four more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 318,532 confirmed cases and 10,701 people have died.
- There are 514 people in hospital (an increase of 11), including 121 in intensive care (a decrease of two).
- 39,816 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,592,197 since Dec. 14.
After easing restrictions in red zones, the Quebec government is backtracking, in an effort to prevent a surge in COVID-19 variants, especially in and around Montreal.
As of tomorrow, gyms in the greater Montreal area will have to close, less than two weeks after being allowed to reopen. A limit of 25 people will be imposed on places of worship.
Next Monday, students in Grade 9, 10 and 11 will go back to a hybrid learning model, alternating between online and in-person classes.
On Tuesday, Premier François Legault said the government wanted to be proactive in light of what is happening in Quebec City and Ontario. He also commended public health officials for recommending restrictions be imposed so soon after they were rolled back.
"I prefer it when public health adjusts itself for the health of Quebecers instead of insisting on defending its position because it's a position it chose last week," Legault said. "I think it's, to a certain point, even courageous."
Health Minister Christian Dubé will provide details on the next steps in the province's vaccination campaign, including the timeline for people with chronic illnesses with essential workers such as teachers and daycare workers. Dubé will speak at 11 a.m.
The minister has already said that Quebecers over the age of 55 will be eligible to receive the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine starting tomorrow, possibly without having to schedule an appointment.
Montreal Public Health Director will also hold a news conference. It is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
Here are some of the other new public health restrictions announced on Tuesday:
- Starting Thursday, religious services in red zones will have their maximum capacity reduced from 250 to 25 people. They will be capped at 100 people in orange zones.
- Starting Thursday, travelling from a red or orange zone to a yellow zone will be prohibited.
- Starting on Monday, post-secondary education will be online only.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Authorities are struggling to get rural Quebec residents to follow public health rules.
- COVID-19 shots for school? What needs to happen to get kids in Canada immunized.
- What's behind Quebec's targeted approach to the 3rd wave, and could it work?
- VIDEO | Essential but forgotten? Youth who toil in grocery stores, cafés and restaurants feel the strain.
- Residents in Quebec's COVID-19 hot spots were caught off guard by new restrictions.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
