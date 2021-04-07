COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 1,168 new cases on Tuesday and four more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 318,532 confirmed cases and 10,701 people have died.

There are 514 people in hospital (an increase of 11), including 121 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

39,816 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,592,197 since Dec. 14.

After easing restrictions in red zones, the Quebec government is backtracking, in an effort to prevent a surge in COVID-19 variants, especially in and around Montreal.

As of tomorrow, gyms in the greater Montreal area will have to close, less than two weeks after being allowed to reopen. A limit of 25 people will be imposed on places of worship.

Next Monday, students in Grade 9, 10 and 11 will go back to a hybrid learning model, alternating between online and in-person classes.

On Tuesday, Premier François Legault said the government wanted to be proactive in light of what is happening in Quebec City and Ontario. He also commended public health officials for recommending restrictions be imposed so soon after they were rolled back.

"I prefer it when public health adjusts itself for the health of Quebecers instead of insisting on defending its position because it's a position it chose last week," Legault said. "I think it's, to a certain point, even courageous."

Health Minister Christian Dubé will provide details on the next steps in the province's vaccination campaign, including the timeline for people with chronic illnesses with essential workers such as teachers and daycare workers. Dubé will speak at 11 a.m.

The minister has already said that Quebecers over the age of 55 will be eligible to receive the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine starting tomorrow, possibly without having to schedule an appointment.

Montreal Public Health Director will also hold a news conference. It is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Here are some of the other new public health restrictions announced on Tuesday:

Starting Thursday, religious services in red zones will have their maximum capacity reduced from 250 to 25 people. They will be capped at 100 people in orange zones.

Starting Thursday, travelling from a red or orange zone to a yellow zone will be prohibited.

Starting on Monday, post-secondary education will be online only.

