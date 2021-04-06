COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 1,252 new cases on Monday and four more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 317,364 confirmed cases and 10,697 people have died.

There are 503 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 123 in intensive care (a decrease of five).

22,494 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,552,215 since Dec. 14.

Premier François Legault is starting the post-Easter work week with a 5 p.m. news conference later today.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec has been creeping upwards — over the last four days, the province has reported more than 1,000 new cases every day.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is urging authorities to shut down places that aren't following public health guidelines after an outbreak tied to a Quebec City gym led to more than 170 cases.

Dubé is also expressing concern about some parts of the province's health-care system, saying that while Montreal has so far avoided returning to lockdown, the region is still "under pressure."

Dubé, Legault and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda will be in attendance at the news conference, which be streamed live here and on our Facebook page.

On the vaccination front, people aged 60 and up in the Montérégie can now book appointments to get their shots.

The minimum age in Montreal has been 60 for several days, and health officials now say nearly a quarter of Montrealers have either received their first dose or have an appointment.

