COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
Premier François Legault to hold news conference at 5 p.m.
- Quebec reported 1,252 new cases on Monday and four more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 317,364 confirmed cases and 10,697 people have died.
- There are 503 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 123 in intensive care (a decrease of five).
- 22,494 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,552,215 since Dec. 14.
Premier François Legault is starting the post-Easter work week with a 5 p.m. news conference later today.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec has been creeping upwards — over the last four days, the province has reported more than 1,000 new cases every day.
Health Minister Christian Dubé is urging authorities to shut down places that aren't following public health guidelines after an outbreak tied to a Quebec City gym led to more than 170 cases.
Dubé is also expressing concern about some parts of the province's health-care system, saying that while Montreal has so far avoided returning to lockdown, the region is still "under pressure."
Dubé, Legault and Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda will be in attendance at the news conference, which be streamed live here and on our Facebook page.
On the vaccination front, people aged 60 and up in the Montérégie can now book appointments to get their shots.
The minimum age in Montreal has been 60 for several days, and health officials now say nearly a quarter of Montrealers have either received their first dose or have an appointment.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Authorities are struggling to get rural Quebec residents to follow public health rules.
- COVID-19 shots for school? What needs to happen to get kids in Canada immunized.
- What's behind Quebec's targeted approach to the 3rd wave, and could it work?
- VIDEO | Essential but forgotten? Youth who toil in grocery stores, cafés and restaurants feel the strain.
- Residents in Quebec's COVID-19 hot spots were caught off guard by new restrictions.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
