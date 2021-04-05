COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

Quebec reported 1,154 new cases on Sunday and nine more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 316,112 confirmed cases and 10,693 people have died.

There are 502 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 128 in intensive care (an increase of four).

41,073 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,529,541 since Dec. 14.

Several more municipalities in the Chaudière-Appalaches region will move into lockdown Monday to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The government says the curfew will move from 9:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. this evening in the regional municipalities of Beauce-Sartigan, Bellechasse, Les Etchemins, Nouvelle-Beauce and Robert-Cliche.

Non-essential businesses will have to close starting this evening, as will restaurant dining rooms. Schools will also have to close for in-person learning.

The province says the measures will be in place until at least April 12.

The Quebec government imposed the same restrictions on three other cities last week, including Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau.

A group of physicians, infectious disease specialists and other health experts say the Quebec government needs to shut down the Montreal region as well, before the spread of coronavirus variants spirals out of control.

