COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,282 new cases on Saturday and three new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 314,958 confirmed cases and 10,684 people have died.

There are 501 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 124 in intensive care (an increase of three).

47,194 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,488,347 since Dec. 14.

A group of physicians, infectious disease specialists and other health experts say the Quebec government needs to shut down the Montreal region, before the spread of coronavirus variants spirals out of control.

They say the restrictions that were imposed on Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau need to be applied to Montreal as well.

"Instead of us still being in this type of a pandemic situation that affects us with restrictive measures for six weeks, eight weeks or ten weeks, we could maybe take control of the situation in just a few weeks," said Dr Amir Khadir, an infectious disease specialist at Pierre-Le Gardeur Hospital.

"If there's a lesson we need to learn from the last year, half measures make the situation worse. They fix nothing."

It's Easter weekend, and the government is hoping people celebrate within their family bubble, and avoid illegal gatherings.

A new Leger poll suggests Canadians are likely to disregard or ignore calls to skip the festivities this Easter weekend, with more than 40 per cent of respondents stating they feel safe attending family gatherings.

Earlier this week, Premier François Legault said his government instructed police forces across the province to be on the lookout for large, indoor get-togethers.

On Friday, the province recorded its highest daily case total in more than two months.

Meanwhile, police in Shawinigan were called to break up illegal gatherings on two consecutive nights — at the same residence.

They handed out 17 fines Thursday night to people from both Ontario and Quebec, before returning to find the same group, plus three more people, together Friday night.

