COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Friday
Vaccine appointments opening today for more people with chronic illnesses
- Quebec reported 1,248 new cases on Thursday and seven more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 341,645 confirmed cases and 10,845 people have died.
- There are 711 people in hospital (a decrease of 5), including 174 in intensive care (a decrease of four).
- 84,837 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,589,682 since Dec. 14.
The province has announced a longer list of people with chronic illnesses, as well as mental and physical disabilities, that qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Starting this morning, people with chronic illnesses between the ages of 18 and 60, will be able to sign up for appointments at vaccination centres or pharmacies. They no longer need to be hospitalized, as was originally stipulated.
The full list of eligible conditions can be found here.
No proof will be required for the group and appointments can be made via the Québec.ca/vaccinCOVID website.
Those with a physical or intellectual disability can book an appointment as of April 28.
Health Minister Christian Dubé says the province is now halfway to its goal of vaccinating every Quebecer who wants a dose by June 24.
A record 88,000 doses were administered Thursday, Dubé said, bringing the overall total to 2.6 million first doses.
Passenger flights from India and Pakistan banned
The federal government has banned passenger flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days. The ban is being imposed to deal with concerns over India's rising case loads and mutations of the coronavirus.
In a joint letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released Thursday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Quebec Premier François Legault urged the federal government to reduce the number of incoming international flights and secure the Canada-U.S. land border.
Premier François Legault said the announcement comes as a welcome decision.
"The variants are many and contagious. Ottawa has to do more to protect the population," Legault wrote on Twitter.
A first case of B1617, a COVID-19 variant first detected in India, was identified in Quebec's Mauricie–Centre-du-Québec region earlier this week.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
