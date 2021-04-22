COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

Quebec reported 1,217 new cases on Wednesday and 6 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 340,397 confirmed cases and 10,838 people have died.

There are 718 people in hospital (an increase of 22), including 178 in intensive care (an increase of one).

54,410 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,503,910 since Dec. 14.

Quebec's health minister will hold a news conference this afternoon and provide an update on vaccine distribution.

Christian Dubé will be joined by Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda, and Daniel Paré, who is heading the province's vaccination campaign.

As of yesterday, Quebecers as young as 45 were eligible to get the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot, and thousands either signed up or lined up for one. Previously, the AstraZeneca vaccine was only available to Quebecers between the ages of 55 and 79.

While some regions are reporting that all of their doses have already been reserved or administered, it was not clear how many, if any, remained available in key places like Montreal.

The province had about 191,000 doses remaining before the eligibility age was lowered.

But as the province makes a push to use up its supply of AstraZeneca doses, a first case of a COVID-19 variant first detected in India has been identified in Quebec's Mauricie–Centre-du-Québec region, according to public health.

Dr. Alain Lamarre, an immunologist and virologist with Quebec's research institute (INRS), says the two mutations present in the B1617 variant have been associated with a poorer antibody response. He also says it's not clear if the infection is due to travel abroad.

The Mauricie–Centre-du-Québec region region is between Montreal and Quebec City.

You can watch the health minister's news conference here at 1 p.m.

WATCH | Arruda gets vaccinated, and encourages others to follow suit:

Quebec's public health director gets 1st vaccine dose Canada 1:12 Quebec's Public Health Director, Horacio Arruda, urged citizens to get their COVID-19 shot after he received his first jab Monday morning at a pharmacy in Saint-Eustache, Que. 1:12

A push for vaccinations in Beauce

The province is trying to boost low vaccination numbers in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.

As of yesterday, the regional health authority set up mobile vaccination sites at some workplaces, hoping to reach people who want to get the shot, but have struggled to make time for it.

Indigenous people living in the Montreal region will also be able to get vaccinated as of Friday. Go here for more information.

Outbreak in school on North Shore

There are more than 20 COVID-19 cases at an elementary school on the North Shore, and local officials are calling on residents to double down on measures to curb further spread.

The North Shore reported 17 new cases Wednesday, a new daily record since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, 15 are in the MRC of Manicouagan, where an outbreak at École Bois-Du-Nord in Baie-Comeau has forced the school to shut down until at least May 4.

