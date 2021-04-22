COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday
Health Minister Christian Dubé will speak at 1 p.m. You can watch it here
- Quebec reported 1,217 new cases on Wednesday and 6 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 340,397 confirmed cases and 10,838 people have died.
- There are 718 people in hospital (an increase of 22), including 178 in intensive care (an increase of one).
- 54,410 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,503,910 since Dec. 14.
Quebec's health minister will hold a news conference this afternoon and provide an update on vaccine distribution.
Christian Dubé will be joined by Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda, and Daniel Paré, who is heading the province's vaccination campaign.
As of yesterday, Quebecers as young as 45 were eligible to get the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot, and thousands either signed up or lined up for one. Previously, the AstraZeneca vaccine was only available to Quebecers between the ages of 55 and 79.
While some regions are reporting that all of their doses have already been reserved or administered, it was not clear how many, if any, remained available in key places like Montreal.
The province had about 191,000 doses remaining before the eligibility age was lowered.
But as the province makes a push to use up its supply of AstraZeneca doses, a first case of a COVID-19 variant first detected in India has been identified in Quebec's Mauricie–Centre-du-Québec region, according to public health.
Dr. Alain Lamarre, an immunologist and virologist with Quebec's research institute (INRS), says the two mutations present in the B1617 variant have been associated with a poorer antibody response. He also says it's not clear if the infection is due to travel abroad.
The Mauricie–Centre-du-Québec region region is between Montreal and Quebec City.
You can watch the health minister's news conference here at 1 p.m.
WATCH | Arruda gets vaccinated, and encourages others to follow suit:
A push for vaccinations in Beauce
The province is trying to boost low vaccination numbers in the Chaudière-Appalaches region.
As of yesterday, the regional health authority set up mobile vaccination sites at some workplaces, hoping to reach people who want to get the shot, but have struggled to make time for it.
Indigenous people living in the Montreal region will also be able to get vaccinated as of Friday. Go here for more information.
Outbreak in school on North Shore
There are more than 20 COVID-19 cases at an elementary school on the North Shore, and local officials are calling on residents to double down on measures to curb further spread.
The North Shore reported 17 new cases Wednesday, a new daily record since the beginning of the pandemic.
Of the new cases, 15 are in the MRC of Manicouagan, where an outbreak at École Bois-Du-Nord in Baie-Comeau has forced the school to shut down until at least May 4.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec ICUs steel themselves for one last COVID-19 surge.
- Moderna slashing vaccine deliveries to Canada, but Pfizer steps up with 8 million more doses.
- Lessons from Quebec City's gym outbreak, one of Canada's largest COVID-19 superspreading events.
- More than 200 travellers fined for refusing to quarantine in hotels after landing in Canada.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?