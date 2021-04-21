COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Wednesday
Province's minimum age for shot higher than other provinces
- Quebec reported 1,136 new cases on Tuesday and 17 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 339,180 confirmed cases and 10,833 people have died.
- There are 694 people in hospital (an increase of eight), including 177 in intensive care (a decrease of six).
- 47,799 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,448,409 since Dec. 14.
The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is now available to Quebecers who are between 45 and 79, after the province lowered the eligible age for the shot.
The vaccine is available in walk-in clinics as well as those that require appointments.
The change in age eligibility means the AstraZeneca shot is now available to 800,000 Quebecers, but Health Minister Christian Dubé pointed out that only 200,000 doses were available.
Previously, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine was available only to Quebecers between the ages of 55 and 79, in line with recommendations from the National Advisory Council on Immunization (NACI). Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba have announced they would be lowering the eligible age to 40 years and older.
NACI is expected to update its guidelines as well in the coming days.
Indigenous people living in the Montreal region will be able to get vaccinated as of Friday. Click here for more information.
The province is also trying to boost low vaccination numbers in the Chaudière-Appalaches region. As of today, the regional health authority will set up mobile vaccination sites at some workplaces, hoping to reach people who want to get the shot, but have struggled to make time for it.
Provincial border closed
Quebec and Ontario placed limits on crossing the provincial border.
Police checkpoints are set up, allowing people to cross only for work, medical care, transporting goods and exercising Indigenous treaty rights.
People coming to Quebec from Ontario are asked to quarantine at their home for 14 days unless they were there for work, court or medical care.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec ICUs steel themselves for one last COVID-19 surge.
- Moderna slashing vaccine deliveries to Canada, but Pfizer steps up with 8 million more doses.
- Lessons from Quebec City's gym outbreak, one of Canada's largest COVID-19 superspreading events.
- More than 200 travellers fined for refusing to quarantine in hotels after landing in Canada.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat, runny or stuffy nose.
- Generalized muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
