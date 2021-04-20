COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday
The premier will speak at 1 p.m. You can watch the news conference here
- Quebec reported 1,092 new cases on Monday and 15 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 338,044 confirmed cases and 10,816 people have died.
- There are 683 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 183 in intensive care (an increase of eight).
- 40,433 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,399,934 since Dec. 14.
A decision to make the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine available to younger age groups is pending, and premier François Legault has a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. today.
The province is expected to lower the age of eligibility for the shot, but how low is not yet clear.
Right now, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is only available to Quebecers between the ages of 55 and 79, in line with recommendations from the National Advisory Council on Immunization (NACI). Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba have announced they would be lowering the eligible age to 40 years and older.
Quebec's own immunization committee met on Monday to discuss the possible change. NACI is expected to update its guidelines as well in the coming days.
WATCH | Arruda ges vaccinated, and encourages others to follow suit:
Provincial border closed
Quebec and Ontario placed limits on crossing the provincial border.
Police checkpoints are set up, allowing people to cross only for work, medical care, transporting goods and exercising Indigenous treaty rights.
People coming to Quebec from Ontario are asked to quarantine at their home for 14 days unless they were there for work, court or medical care.
Cases holding steady
Quebec has so far avoided the kind of spike in cases seen in Ontario and elsewhere in Canada. The province reported 1,092 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the fewest since late March.
"The situation in Quebec, honestly, is not comparable to what is happening in the rest of Canada, we're really heading toward a drop or a plateau," Arruda said on Monday after receiving a first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.
"But we must never, ever cry victory because things can change from day to day."
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec ICUs steel themselves for one last COVID-19 surge.
- Moderna slashing vaccine deliveries to Canada, but Pfizer steps up with 8 million more doses.
- Lessons from Quebec City's gym outbreak, one of Canada's largest COVID-19 superspreading events.
- More than 200 travellers fined for refusing to quarantine in hotels after landing in Canada.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?