COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Tuesday

Quebec reported 1,092 new cases on Monday and 15 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 338,044 confirmed cases and 10,816 people have died.

There are 683 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 183 in intensive care (an increase of eight).

40,433 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,399,934 since Dec. 14.

A decision to make the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine available to younger age groups is pending, and premier François Legault has a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. today.

The province is expected to lower the age of eligibility for the shot, but how low is not yet clear.

Right now, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is only available to Quebecers between the ages of 55 and 79, in line with recommendations from the National Advisory Council on Immunization (NACI). Ontario, Alberta and Manitoba have announced they would be lowering the eligible age to 40 years and older.

Quebec's own immunization committee met on Monday to discuss the possible change. NACI is expected to update its guidelines as well in the coming days.

Provincial border closed

Quebec and Ontario placed limits on crossing the provincial border.

Police checkpoints are set up, allowing people to cross only for work, medical care, transporting goods and exercising Indigenous treaty rights.

People coming to Quebec from Ontario are asked to quarantine at their home for 14 days unless they were there for work, court or medical care.

Cases holding steady

Quebec has so far avoided the kind of spike in cases seen in Ontario and elsewhere in Canada. The province reported 1,092 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the fewest since late March.

"The situation in Quebec, honestly, is not comparable to what is happening in the rest of Canada, we're really heading toward a drop or a plateau," Arruda said on Monday after receiving a first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a pharmacy.

"But we must never, ever cry victory because things can change from day to day."

