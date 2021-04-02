COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
Outbreak linked to Quebec City fitness centre getting worse
- Quebec reported 1,314 new cases on Friday and five new deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 313,676 confirmed cases and 10,681 people have died.
- There are 503 people in hospital (an increase of 16), including 121 in intensive care (an increase of two).
- 48,507 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,440,680 since Dec. 14.
It's Easter weekend, and the government is hoping people celebrate within their family bubble, and avoid illegal gatherings.
Earlier this week, Premier François Legault said his government instructed police forces across the province to be on the lookout for large, indoor get-togethers.
On Friday, the province recorded its highest daily case total in more than two months. The growing spread of coronavirus variants prompted the government to upgrade four regions to red zones, while essentially shutting down three cities: Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau.
Quebec City's situation is worsening, virtually by the hour, and that's due in large part to major outbreak that's been traced back to a fitness centre. More than 140 cases and 20 outbreaks have been linked back to the gym. On Friday, the region reported 305 cases, one of the highest totals since last December.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province remain continues to hover around 500, despite the recent increase in cases.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
