COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec is making a decision about whether to administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to younger age groups, and there are now checkpoints at the Quebec and Ontario provincial border. Here's what you need to know.

CBC News ·
Police have set up checkpoints at Quebec-Ontario provincial border crossings, allowing only essential travel in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 variants. (Kate McKenna/CBC)
  • Quebec reported 1,344 new cases on Sunday and nine more deaths.
  • Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 336,952 confirmed cases and 10,802 people have died.
  • There are 683 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 175 in intensive care (no change).
  • 58,945 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,358,757 since Dec. 14. 

Health Minister Christian Dubé says Quebec is poised to make a decision in the next few hours on whether it will administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to younger age groups. 

Right now, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is only available to Quebecers between the ages of 55 and 79, but Dubé has suggested that age range could be expanded, pending public health approval. 

In the face of rapidly rising case numbers with variants, Ontario and Alberta have announced they would be lowering the eligible age to 40 years and older for that vaccine. 

Following the announcement, Dubé tweeted last night that Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, was consulting with Canadian officials. 

"We are awaiting the official opinion of our Quebec experts in the coming hours," Dubé wrote. "We need to save lives as quickly as possible with vaccines."

Also today, Quebec and Ontario are closing their respective borders.

Police are at checkpoints set up this morning, allowing people to cross only for work, medical care, transporting goods and exercising Indigenous treaty rights.

Top COVID-19 stories today

What are the symptoms of COVID-19? 

  • Fever. 
  • New or worsening cough. 
  • Difficulty breathing. 
  • Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
  • Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).  

If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.  

To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.

Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19: 

  • Wash your hands frequently.
  • Avoid touching your face.
  • Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
  • Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible. 
  • Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.

You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here

