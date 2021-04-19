COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Monday

Quebec reported 1,344 new cases on Sunday and nine more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 336,952 confirmed cases and 10,802 people have died.

There are 683 people in hospital (a decrease of nine), including 175 in intensive care (no change).

58,945 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,358,757 since Dec. 14.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says Quebec is poised to make a decision in the next few hours on whether it will administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to younger age groups.

Right now, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is only available to Quebecers between the ages of 55 and 79, but Dubé has suggested that age range could be expanded, pending public health approval.

In the face of rapidly rising case numbers with variants, Ontario and Alberta have announced they would be lowering the eligible age to 40 years and older for that vaccine.

Following the announcement, Dubé tweeted last night that Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, was consulting with Canadian officials.

"We are awaiting the official opinion of our Quebec experts in the coming hours," Dubé wrote. "We need to save lives as quickly as possible with vaccines."

Also today, Quebec and Ontario are closing their respective borders.

Police are at checkpoints set up this morning, allowing people to cross only for work, medical care, transporting goods and exercising Indigenous treaty rights.

