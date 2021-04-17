COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,527 new cases on Friday and seven more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 334,071 confirmed cases and 10,785 people have died.

There are 664 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 167 in intensive care (an increase of eight).

74,927 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,223,775 since Dec. 14.

Quebec Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault says the province will be closed to travellers coming in from Ontario starting Monday.

Her announcement, made on Twitter Friday, comes just after Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his province is closed as well, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and growing concern over the variants.

Guilbault said the province is still in discussions with Ontario to determine the exact terms of the closure.

On Ontario's side, exceptions will include people going to work, seeking medical care, transporting goods and exercising Indigenous treaty rights.

20,000 AstraZeneca doses in Montreal

Montreal public health and provincial authorities are calling on everyone over the age of 55 to get their first shot of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, with 20,000 doses available at drop-in centres in Montreal this weekend.

Trucks with loudspeakers on them will be driving around some Montreal neighbourhoods, including Côte-des-Neiges, in the coming days, encouraging residents to head to the drop-in sites.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Christian Dubé said the province may be able to move up its vaccine timeline and start inoculating the general population by the end of next month if more eligible residents get the AstraZeneca shot in the coming weeks.

Right now, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is only available to Quebecers between the ages of 55 and 79, but Dubé has suggested that age range could be expanded, pending public health approval.

Why is outdoor transmission of COVID-19 suddenly a concern? CBC News Montreal 4:11 Quebec has changed its rules around when you need to wear a mask outdoors. But is there actually more risk? 4:11

