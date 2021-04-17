COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Quebec closing border to Ontario Monday, 20,000 AstraZeneca vaccines available in Montreal
- Quebec reported 1,527 new cases on Friday and seven more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 334,071 confirmed cases and 10,785 people have died.
- There are 664 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 167 in intensive care (an increase of eight).
- 74,927 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,223,775 since Dec. 14.
Quebec Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault says the province will be closed to travellers coming in from Ontario starting Monday.
Her announcement, made on Twitter Friday, comes just after Ontario Premier Doug Ford said his province is closed as well, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and growing concern over the variants.
Guilbault said the province is still in discussions with Ontario to determine the exact terms of the closure.
On Ontario's side, exceptions will include people going to work, seeking medical care, transporting goods and exercising Indigenous treaty rights.
20,000 AstraZeneca doses in Montreal
Montreal public health and provincial authorities are calling on everyone over the age of 55 to get their first shot of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, with 20,000 doses available at drop-in centres in Montreal this weekend.
Trucks with loudspeakers on them will be driving around some Montreal neighbourhoods, including Côte-des-Neiges, in the coming days, encouraging residents to head to the drop-in sites.
Earlier this week, Health Minister Christian Dubé said the province may be able to move up its vaccine timeline and start inoculating the general population by the end of next month if more eligible residents get the AstraZeneca shot in the coming weeks.
Right now, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is only available to Quebecers between the ages of 55 and 79, but Dubé has suggested that age range could be expanded, pending public health approval.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec ICUs steel themselves for one last COVID-19 surge.
- Moderna slashing vaccine deliveries to Canada, but Pfizer steps up with 8 million more doses.
- Lessons from Quebec City's gym outbreak, one of Canada's largest COVID-19 superspreading events.
- More than 200 travellers fined for refusing to quarantine in hotels after landing in Canada.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?