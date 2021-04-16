COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
Province calls on Quebecers to get AstraZeneca-Oxford shot, as half of doses remain unused
- Quebec reported 1,527 new cases on Friday and seven more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 334,071 confirmed cases and 10,785 people have died.
- There are 664 people in hospital (an increase of three), including 167 in intensive care (an increase of eight).
- 74,927 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,223,775 since Dec. 14.
Health Minister Christian Dubé is encouraging Montrealers over the age of 55 to get the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine this weekend. If more people get the shot, the minister says the province could start vaccinating the general population by the end of next month.
About 200,000 doses of that vaccine currently remain unused. Dubé said finding people to take those shots will speed up the province's vaccination timeline.
"I would love to start giving those appointments in the next few weeks," the minister said. "I think that it would encourage people to see that we are getting closer to vaccinating [everyone] for June 24, just like the premier promised."
The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently available to all Quebecers between the ages of 55 and 79, except in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region.
New pop-up vaccination clinics opening
Dubé said trucks with loudspeakers on them will be driving around some Montreal neighbourhoods this weekend advising residents of the new pop-up vaccination clinics where they can get the AstraZeneca shot.
Residents in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Côte-Saint-Luc and Hampstead ages 55 to 79 can get inoculated with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine at the Saint-Raymond Community Centre, 5600 Upper Lachine Road next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. An appointment is necessary and can be made by calling 514-734-9912.
Eligible residents of Côte-des-Neiges, Outremont, Town of Mount Royal and Westmount will be able to get their shot of AstraZeneca at the Centre de Ressources Communautaire Côte-des-Neiges, 6767 Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges next Friday and Saturday. To make an appointment call 514-734-9912.
