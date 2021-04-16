COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday
'I would love to start giving those appointments in the next few weeks,' says health minister
- Quebec reported 1,513 new cases on Thursday and 15 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 332,544 confirmed cases and 10,778 people have died.
- There are 661 people in hospital (an increase of one), including 159 in intensive care (an increase of seven).
- 67,708 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,145,925 since Dec. 14.
Health Minister Christian Dubé says the government could begin vaccinating the general population towards the end of May, but in order for that to happen, it needs more takers for the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine.
About 200,000 doses of the vaccine remain unused. Dubé said finding people to take those shots will speed up the province's vaccination timeline.
"I would love to start giving those appointments in the next few weeks," the minister said. "I think that it would encourage people to see that we are getting closer to vaccinating [everyone] for June 24, just like the premier promised."
Pop-up vaccination clinics for some Montrealers
Hoping to use up more of the AstraZeneca doses, the CIUSSS West-Central Montreal has announced that people who live in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Côte-Saint-Luc and Hampstead can get inoculated with the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine at the Saint-Raymond Community Centre, 5600 Upper Lachine Road next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. An appointment is necessary and can be made by calling 514-734-9912, as of tomorrow.
Residents of Côte-des-Neiges, Outremont, Town of Mount Royal and Westmount will be able to get their shot of AstraZeneca at the Centre de Ressources Communautaire Côte-des-Neiges, 6767 Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges next Friday and Saturday. To make an appointment call 514-734-9912, as of tomorrow.
Vaccination for people with chronic illnesses
People across Quebec who are 60 and younger and have high-risk chronic illnesses and receive treatments or consult their doctors in hospital are able to book their vaccine appointments. Eligible people who are not able to get the vaccine at a hospital can also get their shot at a pharmacy.
The full list of criteria and guidelines is available here.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
