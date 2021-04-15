COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
Postponing surgeries necessary to free up staff for COVID-19 patients
- Quebec reported 1,559 new cases on Wednesday and seven more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 331,031 confirmed cases and 10,763 people have died.
- There are 660 people in hospital (an increase of 17), including 152 in intensive care (an increase of two).
- 68,192 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,075,808 since Dec. 14.
The number of people in hospital has shot up in the last week, and the increase has forced Quebec City's Heart and Lung Institute to delay 38 per cent of the heart surgeries scheduled in the short term.
This week, 32 major surgeries will be performed. That means about 20 other procedures deemed less urgent have been put off.
The move mirrors what Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote about on Twitter Wednesday, after the province reported it had a total of 660 COVID-19 patients. Last Thursday, the number was 543.
"The rise in cases in recent days is now affecting our hospitalizations," Dubé said.
On Wednesday, the province reported at least 1,500 cases for the sixth time in seven days.
In regards to public health restrictions, the premier took the unusual step of going on Facebook to announce yet another modification for outdoor masking rules. The rules have been modified several times in recent days and have created confusion.
François Legault said Quebecers no longer have to wear masks when doing sporting activities with people from different households, as long as physical distancing can be maintained.
Vaccination for people with chronic illnesses
People across Quebec who are 60 and younger and have high-risk chronic illnesses and receive treatments or consult their doctors in hospital are able to book their vaccine appointments. Eligible people who are not able to get the vaccine at a hospital can also get their shot at a pharmacy.
The full list of criteria and guidelines is available here.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Health-care workers in Park Ex are worried about vaccine accessibility for vulnerable populations.
- At-risk for COVID-19 and not sure you're eligible for a vaccine? Here's what the province says.
- Temporary foreign workers have been quarantined for more than 25 days on Quebec's North Shore.
- The pandemic is creating challenges for this Eastern Townships water buffalo farmer.
- Some Quebec health-care workers will now need to show proof of vaccination.
- Quebecers 55 and over jump at the chance to get AstraZeneca vaccine without appointment.
- Driven outdoors by the pandemic, Quebecers are rescuing birds in record numbers.
- VIDEO | Essential but forgotten? Youth who toil in grocery stores, cafés and restaurants feel the strain.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
