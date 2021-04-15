COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 1,559 new cases on Wednesday and seven more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 331,031 confirmed cases and 10,763 people have died.

There are 660 people in hospital (an increase of 17), including 152 in intensive care (an increase of two).

68,192 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,075,808 since Dec. 14.

The number of people in hospital has shot up in the last week, and the increase has forced Quebec City's Heart and Lung Institute to delay 38 per cent of the heart surgeries scheduled in the short term.

This week, 32 major surgeries will be performed. That means about 20 other procedures deemed less urgent have been put off.

The move mirrors what Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote about on Twitter Wednesday, after the province reported it had a total of 660 COVID-19 patients. Last Thursday, the number was 543.

"The rise in cases in recent days is now affecting our hospitalizations," Dubé said.

On Wednesday, the province reported at least 1,500 cases for the sixth time in seven days.

In regards to public health restrictions, the premier took the unusual step of going on Facebook to announce yet another modification for outdoor masking rules. The rules have been modified several times in recent days and have created confusion.

François Legault said Quebecers no longer have to wear masks when doing sporting activities with people from different households, as long as physical distancing can be maintained.

Vaccination for people with chronic illnesses

People across Quebec who are 60 and younger and have high-risk chronic illnesses and receive treatments or consult their doctors in hospital are able to book their vaccine appointments. Eligible people who are not able to get the vaccine at a hospital can also get their shot at a pharmacy.

The full list of criteria and guidelines is available here.

