COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 1,490 new cases on Tuesday and 12 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 329,472 confirmed cases and 10,756 people have died.

There are 643 people in hospital (an increase of 13), including 150 in intensive care (an increase of eight).

56,620 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,005,106 since Dec. 14.

The strictest public health restrictions in the province will remain in place in Quebec City until at least April 25, and they will also be applied to more municipalities.

Initially, the measures targeted Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau. On Tuesday, the premier said the spread of the virus justified imposing the restrictions on all of Outaouais and Chaudière-Appalaches.

That means schools as well as all non-essential businesses will remain closed and the curfew will take effect at 8 p.m.

Avoid ERs in Montreal

In a rare move, all five health authorities on the Montreal island are urging people to avoid going to emergency rooms. They say ERs are packed and they're asking the population to go to a clinic or call their family doctor if they have minor problems.

As of this morning, the average occupation rate in ERs across the island was at 114 per cent.

Vaccination for people with chronic illnesses

People who are 60 and younger, who live in Montreal and have high-risk chronic illnesses and receive treatments or consult their doctors in hospital are able to book their vaccine appointments.

The full list of criteria and guidelines is available here.

Top COVID-19 stories today