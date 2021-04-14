COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Emergency measures in Quebec City extended, will also apply to all of Outaouais and Chaudière-Appalaches
- Quebec reported 1,490 new cases on Tuesday and 12 more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 329,472 confirmed cases and 10,756 people have died.
- There are 643 people in hospital (an increase of 13), including 150 in intensive care (an increase of eight).
- 56,620 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 2,005,106 since Dec. 14.
The strictest public health restrictions in the province will remain in place in Quebec City until at least April 25, and they will also be applied to more municipalities.
Initially, the measures targeted Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau. On Tuesday, the premier said the spread of the virus justified imposing the restrictions on all of Outaouais and Chaudière-Appalaches.
That means schools as well as all non-essential businesses will remain closed and the curfew will take effect at 8 p.m.
Avoid ERs in Montreal
In a rare move, all five health authorities on the Montreal island are urging people to avoid going to emergency rooms. They say ERs are packed and they're asking the population to go to a clinic or call their family doctor if they have minor problems.
As of this morning, the average occupation rate in ERs across the island was at 114 per cent.
Vaccination for people with chronic illnesses
People who are 60 and younger, who live in Montreal and have high-risk chronic illnesses and receive treatments or consult their doctors in hospital are able to book their vaccine appointments.
The full list of criteria and guidelines is available here.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Health-care workers in Park Ex are worried about vaccine accessibility for vulnerable populations.
- The pandemic is creating challenges for this Eastern Townships water buffalo farmer.
- The rules about when you have to wear a mask are confusing.
- Some Quebec health-care workers will now need to show proof of vaccination.
- Quebecers 55 and over jump at the chance to get AstraZeneca vaccine without appointment.
- Driven outdoors by the pandemic, Quebecers are rescuing birds in record numbers
- VIDEO | Essential but forgotten? Youth who toil in grocery stores, cafés and restaurants feel the strain.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
