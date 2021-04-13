COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday
Premier François Legault will speak at 1 p.m. You can watch it here
- Quebec reported 1,599 new cases on Monday and two more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 327,982 confirmed cases and 10,744 people have died.
- There are 630 people in hospital (an increase of 22), including 142 in intensive care (an increase of three).
- 52,705 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,944,877 since Dec. 14.
With the province reporting more than 1,500 COVID-19 cases per day for the past five days, the premier is set to hold a news conference this afternoon.
The growing caseload has caused the number of people hospitalized due to the virus to go from 514 to 630 in one week.
François Legault's update later today will be the first since the government imposed an earlier curfew in Montreal and Laval, which has prompted protesters to file into the streets on two consecutive nights in defiance of the order.
Last night's protest in downtown Montreal against the 8 p.m. curfew did not result in the kind of violence and vandalism seen on Sunday in Old Montreal, but it did lead to six arrests and and 192 tickets being handed out.
The protest on Sunday ended with small groups breaking storefront windows, setting fires to garbage cans and police arresting seven people and handing out 108 tickets.
Vaccination for people with chronic illnesses
As of yesterday, people age 60 and younger who live in Montreal and have high-risk chronic illnesses and receive treatments or consult their doctors in hospital will be able to book their vaccine appointments.
What counts as a chronic illness or underlying condition? The Health Ministry came up with some criteria, which include:
- People who are hospitalized due to a chronic illness such as heart, kidney or lung disease, obesity, hypertension, certain forms of immunosuppression (including cancer patients), diabetes, sickle-cell anemia and Down syndrome.
- People on dialysis for kidney failure, on an outpatient basis.
- People being treated for a solid organ transplant, bone marrow transplant or certain kinds of cancer, on an outpatient basis.
- Patients who need to get vaccinations under the supervision of an allergist.
The full list of criteria and guidelines is available here.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
