COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
People with certain chronic illnesses can get vaccinated, in hospitals, starting today
- Quebec reported 1,535 new cases on Sunday and five more deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 326,383 confirmed cases and 10,742 people have died.
- There are 608 people in hospital (an increase of 25), including 139 in intensive care (an increase of one).
- 59,447 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,890,476 since Dec. 14.
Starting today, people age 60 and younger who live in Montreal and have high-risk chronic illnesses and receive treatments or consult their doctors in hospital will be able to book their vaccine appointments.
What counts as a chronic illness or underlying condition? The Health Ministry came up with some criteria, which include:
- People who are hospitalized due to a chronic illness such as heart, kidney or lung disease, obesity, hypertension, certain forms of immunosuppression (including cancer patients), diabetes, sickle-cell anemia and Down syndrome.
- People on dialysis for kidney failure, on an outpatient basis.
- People being treated for a solid organ transplant, bone marrow transplant or certain kinds of cancer, on an outpatient basis.
- Patients who need to get vaccinations under the supervision of an allergist.
The full list of criteria and guidelines is available here.
Meanwhile, the first night of the earlier curfew in Montreal didn't go so well. At least, not in the Old Port.
A protest against the 8 p.m. curfew got out of hand when some of people who gathered to voice their displeasure started lighting fires and breaking windows.
Police say they have made several arrests and handed out more than 100 tickets so far.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
