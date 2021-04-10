COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 1,754 new cases on Saturday and 13 more deaths. Two deaths previously reported are no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 324,848 confirmed cases and 10,737 people have died.

There are 583 people in hospital (an increase of 14), including 138 in intensive care (an increase of four).

73,023 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,829,011 since Dec. 14.

In its latest COVID-19 update, the province reported 1,754 new cases — the highest total since Jan. 17.

While the number of cases is surging, so is the number of people in hospital.

And while the caseload in Montreal and Laval has been stable in recent days, residents will have to adapt to an earlier curfew time as of tomorrow night.

It's being moved up from 9:30 to 8 p.m.

Premier François Legault says it is a necessary "preventative" measure to stop people from gathering indoors, and avoid an explosion of COVID-19 cases. But some experts and officials say there's no hard evidence that shows the curfew, first put in place three months ago, has had a direct impact on the spread of the virus.

The Quebec City region continues to be the hardest hit area of the province, with more than 400 cases reported for the third consecutive day.

Emergency measures in Quebec City, Lévis, and Gatineau, as well as towns in the Chaudière-Appalaches region, have been extended until at least April 19. They were initially set to be lifted on Monday.

In those municipalities, restaurant dining rooms, gyms, hairdressers and other non-essential businesses will remain closed, and the curfew is set at 8 p.m.

On Saturday, the Chaudière-Appalaches region reported 220 cases — a new single-day record after 218 infections were reported Friday.

There was also a noticeable increase in the Saguenay region — 40 new cases compared to an average of 22 in the previous five days.

As of Monday, school staff, daycare workers, police, prison guards and other essential workers who work in Montreal will be able to make vaccination appointments on the Clic-Santé website. People age 60 and younger who have high-risk chronic illnesses and receive treatments or consult their doctors in hospital are able to book their appointments since yesterday.

The Health Ministry issued a document Thursday clarifying what qualifies as a chronic illness or underlying condition.

Travel restrictions

Quebec also moved to limit travel to and from the regions less affected by COVID-19. As of this weekend, most people living in orange and red zones are prohibited from travelling to yellow and green zones, and could face fines if they don't comply.

There are eight specific exceptions, including people travelling for medical reasons, commercial transportation, and people who need to take care of a primary or secondary residence.

Five regions are currently in green or yellow zones, including Nunavik, the Cree territories of James bay, the North Shore, northern Quebec, and the Gaspé-Magdalen Islands.

Top COVID-19 stories today