COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
The Outaouais, Chaudière-Appalaches, Lower Saint-Lawrence and the Quebec City regions now red zones
- Quebec reported 1,025 new cases on Wednesday and nine new deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 311,091 confirmed cases and 10,667 people have died.
- There are 485 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 120 in intensive care (a decrease of six).
- 42,298 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,349,326 since Dec. 14.
Some regions in Quebec are once again dealing with tougher pandemic rules, less than a month after they had been scaled back by the Quebec government.
The government has announced a new wave of restrictions in three cities: Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau.
Schools, restaurant dining rooms, gyms, hairdressers, and other non-essential businesses have shut down with little notice, and and will remain closed until at least April 12.
The Outaouais, Chaudière-Appalaches, Lower Saint-Lawrence and the Quebec City regions have been upgraded from orange to red zones. François Legault says the spread of the coronavirus and its variants is worrisome.
"We're better off making a decision that's imperfect, more quickly than to wait too long and watch the situation get worse in hospitals," François Legault said.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Quebec suspends giving doses of AstraZeneca to those under 55, though no issues reported in Canada
- Quebec has entered 3rd wave of COVID-19, health minister says
- Potentially toxic masks were distributed in schools and daycares in Quebec
- VIDEO | How risky is the return to class for Quebec high school students?
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To reserve an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go on the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
