COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 1,025 new cases on Wednesday and nine new deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 311,091 confirmed cases and 10,667 people have died.

There are 485 people in hospital (a decrease of two), including 120 in intensive care (a decrease of six).

42,298 doses of vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,349,326 since Dec. 14.

Some regions in Quebec are once again dealing with tougher pandemic rules, less than a month after they had been scaled back by the Quebec government.

The government has announced a new wave of restrictions in three cities: Quebec City, Lévis and Gatineau.

Schools, restaurant dining rooms, gyms, hairdressers, and other non-essential businesses have shut down with little notice, and and will remain closed until at least April 12.

The Outaouais, Chaudière-Appalaches, Lower Saint-Lawrence and the Quebec City regions have been upgraded from orange to red zones. François Legault says the spread of the coronavirus and its variants is worrisome.

"We're better off making a decision that's imperfect, more quickly than to wait too long and watch the situation get worse in hospitals," François Legault said.

