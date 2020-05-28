COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know on Thursday

The latest:

Quebec has 49,139 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 4,228 people have died, an increase of 541 cases and 89 deaths since a day earlier.

There are 1,378 people in hospital (a decrease of 25), including 184 in intensive care (an increase of three). Here's a guide to the numbers.

The Canadian military issued a report Wednesday that said long-term care institutions in Quebec are still not following guidelines aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

Marinas, accommodations like Airbnb rentals and campgrounds can reopen as of Monday, except in the Montreal and Joliette areas.

Premier François Legault and Justice Minister Sonia Lebel will provide an update on the COVID-19 situation at 1 p.m.

Families in the province will soon be able to go camping again, with campgrounds reopening everywhere except the Montreal and Joliette areas June 1.

Overnight stays will be permitted in provincial parks, and hunting and fishing camps are also allowed to open.

Travel between regions of the province is still discouraged but is not prohibited and rentals are limited to single households whose members have been quarantined together.

Measures for those who are moving

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is asking residents who are moving this summer to keep public health guidelines in mind when they do so.

Local police have been asked to refrain from issuing fines to groups assisting with moves, but they will be out educating people on the importance of staying two metres apart and of covering their face whenever that's not possible.

With many families feeling the financial effects of COVID-19, and the city going through a housing crisis even before the pandemic, Plante also announced the city will be using hotel space already acquired for the crisis to house anyone who hasn't found a home by moving day.

Premier reacts to military report on CHSLDs

On Wednesday, Premier François Legault said there were no surprises in a report by the Canadian military, detailing the challenges Quebec's long-term care facilities are facing.

The report says the division between "hot" and "cold" zones, proper use of protective equipment and staffing shortages are still major issues in the facilities.

Patients at long-term care homes account for more than 60 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in the province.