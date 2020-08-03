COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday
Quebecers are free to gather in groups of up to 250 people (in public) starting today
- Quebec reported 141 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 59,599 confirmed cases and 5,681 people have died.
- There are 172 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 17 in intensive care (an decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.
Starting today, Quebec is allowing indoor and outdoor public gatherings of up to 250 people.
Until now, only 50 people were allowed to gather at a time. The rule will apply to spaces such as movie theatres, sporting events and places of worship — but not to private gatherings at homes, which are still limited to 10 people.
People are still asked to keep a safe distance and wear a mask.
But even with more people allowed to get together, physical distancing and face coverings don't exactly make for a fun wedding, bat mitzvah or any other kind of event.
That fact is hurting Quebec's reception hall and sugar shack owners.
This afternoon, Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, will provide an update on the pandemic at a news conference in Montreal.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to lower the birth rate. Here's why that matters.
- A study shows more than half of teenage Quebecers have been less active during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- No masks for students, for now: Quebec says it's sticking to its plan.
- The 2nd wave is coming. Here's what public health experts say we should expect.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- It is recommended to wear a mask or face covering, especially when physical distancing is not possible, in an indoor public space and on public transit.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
