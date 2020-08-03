COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Monday

A woman wears a face mask as she checks her phone at the Palais des congrès in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Quebec reported 141 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 59,599 confirmed cases and 5,681 people have died.

There are 172 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 17 in intensive care (an decrease of one). Here's a guide to the numbers.

Starting today, Quebec is allowing indoor and outdoor public gatherings of up to 250 people.

Until now, only 50 people were allowed to gather at a time. The rule will apply to spaces such as movie theatres, sporting events and places of worship — but not to private gatherings at homes, which are still limited to 10 people.

People are still asked to keep a safe distance and wear a mask.

But even with more people allowed to get together, physical distancing and face coverings don't exactly make for a fun wedding, bat mitzvah or any other kind of event.

That fact is hurting Quebec's reception hall and sugar shack owners.

This afternoon, Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec's public health director, will provide an update on the pandemic at a news conference in Montreal.

