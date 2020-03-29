COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Sunday

A new mobile testing site is set to open in Côte-Saint-Luc today.

As of Saturday, Quebec had 2,498 confirmed cases and 22 deaths attributable to COVID-19.

Montreal, which is under a local state of emergency, has the majority of cases: 1,219.

Travel into certain regions with vulnerable populations is being restricted by police checkpoints.

Montreal has temporarily closed dog parks and community gardens. See our open/closed tracker.

Someone at Beaconsfield High School has tested positive for COVID-19. It's not clear whether that person is a student or a staff member.

A first case has been reported in Nunavik, Que., according to the regional health authority.

A new mobile testing site is set to open in Côte-Saint-Luc Sunday morning will carry out up to 400 tests per day in the parking lot of Cavendish mall (5800 Cavendish Boulevard).

The clinic will be open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the test will be carried out in the car. A person must have an appointment before arriving at the test centre.

Montreal Public Health officials said earlier this week that 42 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Montreal were in the west-central part of the city.

Côte Saint-Luc, Côte-des-Neiges and LaSalle, as well as Parc-Extension, are among the neighbourhoods considered "hot zones."

Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein declared a state of emergency in his city last week.

Regional travel restricted

The Quebec government is enacting restrictions on free movement in certain parts of the province to slow the spread of the virus.

As of Saturday, police officers have checkpoints in place to restrict access to eight regions: Bas Saint-Laurent, Saguenay–Lac Saint Jean, Gaspesie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine, Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Côte-Nord, Nord-du-Québec, Nunavik and Cree territories around James Bay.

Limiting access to those eight regions leaves only a fraction of the territory open for domestic ground travel: a section of Quebec connecting Gatineau, the Laurentians, Montreal, Quebec City, and the Eastern Townships.

On Saturday, a first case of COVID-19 was reported in Nunavik. Health authorities say the patient is self isolating.

Montreal taking action

Using powers made available under the local state of emergency, the City of Montreal opened two outdoor day centres on Saturday to provide food and services to the city's homeless people.

Sandwiches for Montreal's homeless are handled by a worker in protective gear at Place Émilie-Gamelin on Saturday. (CBC)

The centres, at Cabot Square and Place Émilie-Gamelin, are being run in co-operation with the department of public health and local organizations that work with the city's homeless.