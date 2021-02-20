COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend
Quebec City officials close elementary school after suspected variant case detected
- Quebec reported 800 new cases on Friday and 14 deaths.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 280,687 confirmed cases and 10,278 people have died.
- There are 723 people in hospital (a decrease of 24), including 127 in intensive care (a decrease of two).
- 9,202 doses of vaccine were administered. A total of 311,651 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
- Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.
Quebec City's public health department says it may have detected the first local case of a COVID-19 variant, at an elementary school in the city's Cap-Rouge neighbourhood.
The Marguerite d'Youville school has been closed indefinitely and the total population of around 280 students and 50 staff members are to be tested in the next 48 hours. They must remain in isolation until further notice from public health authorities.
Officials in Quebec City will be giving an update on the situation later this morning.
Meanwhile, gym owners — and exercise afficionados — are frustrated by the Quebec government's decision to let people swim at indoor pools or skate in arenas, but not work out in gyms.
Wearing a mask while working out isn't recommended and people move around a lot in a gym, increasing the risk of transmission, Quebec's Health Ministry said in a statement.
Gabriel Hardy, Quebec head the Fitness Industry Council of Canada, questions the government's motivation for keeping gyms closed. He said the benefits of keeping fit "largely outweigh the risks when they are supervised correctly."
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Experts say the sharp drop in coronavirus infections in nursing homes owes to multiple factors, including vaccines.
- Provincial modelling says Quebec can cope with coronavirus variants if people follow the rules.
- The Big O is still useful, as it's being turned into a large vaccination site.
- As vaccine deliveries resume, the pressure shifts onto Quebec to ramp up its inoculation campaign.
- Families are sad, disappointed that probe into deaths at CHSLD Herron is delayed.
- Montreal community groups press, once again, for race-based data on COVID-19.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
