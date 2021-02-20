COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know this weekend

Quebec reported 800 new cases on Friday and 14 deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 280,687 confirmed cases and 10,278 people have died.

There are 723 people in hospital (a decrease of 24), including 127 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

9,202 doses of vaccine were administered. A total of 311,651 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.

Quebec City's public health department says it may have detected the first local case of a COVID-19 variant, at an elementary school in the city's Cap-Rouge neighbourhood.

The Marguerite d'Youville school has been closed indefinitely and the total population of around 280 students and 50 staff members are to be tested in the next 48 hours. They must remain in isolation until further notice from public health authorities.

Officials in Quebec City will be giving an update on the situation later this morning.

Meanwhile, gym owners — and exercise afficionados — are frustrated by the Quebec government's decision to let people swim at indoor pools or skate in arenas, but not work out in gyms.

Wearing a mask while working out isn't recommended and people move around a lot in a gym, increasing the risk of transmission, Quebec's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Gabriel Hardy, Quebec head the Fitness Industry Council of Canada, questions the government's motivation for keeping gyms closed. He said the benefits of keeping fit "largely outweigh the risks when they are supervised correctly."

