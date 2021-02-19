COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Friday

Quebec reported 900 new cases on Thursday and 10 deaths. Four previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 279,887 confirmed cases and 10,264 people have died.

There are 747 people in hospital (a decrease of 19), including 129 in intensive care (a decrease of one).

2,234 doses of vaccine were administered. A total of 302,118 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.

The province has reported fewer than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for five consecutive days, and the number of people in hospital because of the virus remains under 800.

There's another reason to feel good about where things are heading.

Preliminary figures from the Comité sur l'immunisation pour le Québec show the government's decision to delay the second shot for COVID-19 vaccines was a defensible one in the context of a shortage of doses.

The province was set to receive more than 91,000 doses from Pfizer-BionNTech this week — well above the amounts that have been trickling in lately.

The province's next big test is a week away, as movie theatres, indoor rinks and pools are allowed to reopen next Friday, just in time for March break.

