COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday

Quebec reported 800 new cases on Wednesday and 14 deaths. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 278,987 confirmed cases and 10,258 people have died.

There are 766 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 130 in intensive care (a decrease of four).

1,714 doses of vaccine were administered. A total of 299,673 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.

Following the announcement that Quebecers would soon be allowed to watch movies on the big screen, the message to the premier from many cinema owners is essentially "thanks, but no thanks."

The combination of the limit on the number of people allowed inside, the curfews that are in effect — 8.p.m. in red zones, 9:30 p.m. in orange zones — and the inability to sell food and drinks would lead to too big of a financial hit.

They're asking the government to reconsider those rules, or at least compensate them for their losses, or else many of them will opt to remain closed.

As of Feb. 26, movie theatres, indoor pools and rinks will be allowed to open in Quebec, a decision that's raising eyebrows among public health experts, who say the province should be limiting indoor gatherings, especially considering the growing spread of coronavirus variants.

Owners of gyms, restaurant dining rooms, and spas, are also wondering why they are not allowed to reopen.

