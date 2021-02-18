COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
Cinema owners ask government to either relax rules, or compensate them for losses
- Quebec reported 800 new cases on Wednesday and 14 deaths. Two previously reported deaths are no longer attributed to COVID-19.
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 278,987 confirmed cases and 10,258 people have died.
- There are 766 people in hospital (a decrease of five), including 130 in intensive care (a decrease of four).
- 1,714 doses of vaccine were administered. A total of 299,673 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
- Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.
Following the announcement that Quebecers would soon be allowed to watch movies on the big screen, the message to the premier from many cinema owners is essentially "thanks, but no thanks."
The combination of the limit on the number of people allowed inside, the curfews that are in effect — 8.p.m. in red zones, 9:30 p.m. in orange zones — and the inability to sell food and drinks would lead to too big of a financial hit.
They're asking the government to reconsider those rules, or at least compensate them for their losses, or else many of them will opt to remain closed.
As of Feb. 26, movie theatres, indoor pools and rinks will be allowed to open in Quebec, a decision that's raising eyebrows among public health experts, who say the province should be limiting indoor gatherings, especially considering the growing spread of coronavirus variants.
Owners of gyms, restaurant dining rooms, and spas, are also wondering why they are not allowed to reopen.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- Provincial modelling says Quebec can cope with coronavirus variants if people follow the rules.
- The Big O is still useful, as it's being turned into a large vaccination site.
- As vaccine deliveries resume, the pressure shifts onto Quebec to ramp up its inoculation campaign.
- Families are sad, disappointed that probe into deaths at CHSLD herron is delayed.
- Montreal community groups press, once again, for race-based data on COVID-19.
- Quebec is scrambling to stay ahead of the spread of new COVID-19 variants.
- Finally reopening, museums look to give a boost to a weary public.
- The first report cards are in for Quebec students, and the results are worrisome.
- Should I wear a mask outdoors? Your COVID-19 questions answered.
- Quebec signing more contracts with private clinics to help clear surgery waitlists.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.