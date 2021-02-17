COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday
Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people will also be allowed as of Feb. 26
- Quebec reported 669 new cases on Tuesday and 20 more deaths (six in the last 24 hours).
- Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 278,187 confirmed cases and 10,246 people have died.
- There are 771 people in hospital (a decrease of 33), including 134 in intensive care (a decrease of two).
- 2,732 doses of vaccine were administered. A total of 297,694 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.
- Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.
In an effort to prevent newfound liberties for Quebecers from leading to outbreaks, the premier issued a warning that police will be on the lookout for rule breakers during March break.
On Tuesday, François Legault announced the reopening of movie theatres, sports arenas and indoor pools across the province starting Feb. 26.
The Outaouais region will be downgraded to an orange zone, but much of Quebec will still have to contend with the bulk of the red-zone restrictions, including the curfew that kicks in at 8.p.m.
Legault said the government will ask police to keep an eye on places with lots of tourists, such as cottages and hotels, to make sure people are not gathering indoors outside of their family bubble.
Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people will also be allowed, as of Feb. 26.
If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.
Top COVID-19 stories today
- As vaccine deliveries resume, the pressure shifts onto Quebec to ramp up its inoculation campaign.
- Families are sad, disappointed that probe into deaths at CHSLD herron is delayed.
- Montreal community groups press, once again, for race-based data on COVID-19.
- Quebec is scrambling to stay ahead of the spread of new COVID-19 variants.
- Finally reopening, museums look to give a boost to a weary public.
- The first report cards are in for Quebec students, and the results are worrisome.
- Should I wear a mask outdoors? Your COVID-19 questions answered.
- Quebec signing more contracts with private clinics to help clear surgery waitlists.
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Fever.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea).
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks that you call 1‑877‑644‑4545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
Quebec government reminders for preventing the spread of COVID-19:
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask or face covering when physical distancing is not possible. Wearing a mask is mandatory in enclosed public spaces across the province.
- Stay at least two metres away from other people as much as possible.
- Self-isolate for 14 days after returning from a stay outside the country.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the province here and information on the situation in Montreal here.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.