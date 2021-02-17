COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Wednesday

Quebec reported 669 new cases on Tuesday and 20 more deaths (six in the last 24 hours).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 278,187 confirmed cases and 10,246 people have died.

There are 771 people in hospital (a decrease of 33), including 134 in intensive care (a decrease of two).

2,732 doses of vaccine were administered. A total of 297,694 doses have been administered since Dec. 14.

Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.

In an effort to prevent newfound liberties for Quebecers from leading to outbreaks, the premier issued a warning that police will be on the lookout for rule breakers during March break.

On Tuesday, François Legault announced the reopening of movie theatres, sports arenas and indoor pools across the province starting Feb. 26.

The Outaouais region will be downgraded to an orange zone, but much of Quebec will still have to contend with the bulk of the red-zone restrictions, including the curfew that kicks in at 8.p.m.

Legault said the government will ask police to keep an eye on places with lots of tourists, such as cottages and hotels, to make sure people are not gathering indoors outside of their family bubble.

Outdoor gatherings of up to eight people will also be allowed, as of Feb. 26.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

