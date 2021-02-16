COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Tuesday

Quebec reported 728 new cases on Monday and 16 more deaths.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 277,518 confirmed cases and 10,229 people have died.

There are 804 people in hospital (a decrease of one), including 136 in intensive care (an increase of four).

912 doses of vaccine were administered. A total of 294,886 doses have been administered since Dec. 14, accounting for three per cent of the population.

Businesses and other services are gradually reopening. Here's a list of what is open, and what is still closed.

We're expecting to learn more today about what will and will not be allowed during March break, as the premier is scheduled to provide an update at 5 p.m.

The daily case count in Quebec remains under 1,000, but Premier François Legault has expressed concern that gatherings during the break could lead to a spike in infections.

The province is also getting ready to receive more than 90,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNtECH vaccine, after several weeks of much more limited supply.

You can watch the premier's update here and on CBC Montreal's Facebook page.

If you have been feeling isolated, we've compiled some ways to help cope as part of a special CBC Quebec project called Out of the Dark: Real Talk on Mental Health.

